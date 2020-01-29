[Northwest Territories] Notes from the trail: our own banana republic – by Nancy Vail (Yellowknifer/NNSL Media – January 21, 2020)

https://nnsl.com/yellowknifer/

With fires raging in Australia, Africa, Indonesia and the Amazon, it is irresponsible for any newspaper, elected official, private industry or senior level bureaucrat to be promoting increased mining without ensuring it is fully carbon neutral during this time of climate change crisis.

Make no mistake, we are a world in crisis and the worst is yet to come. And here in the NWT, we know that when senior level bureaucrats slide from senior positions in mining companies into senior level government positions, all chances for healthy, objective governing is gone.

We are one step up from a banana republic. When government leaders from around the world gathered in Davos, Switzerland on January 20 for the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman said in his opening address said that “adherence to the current economic system represents a betrayal of future generations owing to its environmental unsustainability.”

And in his new year’s address, Fort Smith’s own Mark Carney, now the United Nations’ special envoy on climate action and climate finance, said we are in a climate crisis and, like managing a financial crisis, the disclosures of climate risk must become comprehensive. Climate risk management needs to be transformed and investing for a net-zero world must become mainstream.

Finally, while accepting the Order of Canada, Dene Elder Francois Paulette said that his focus is also now on climate change and warned us to prepare for catastrophic occurrences in the next five years.

For the rest of this column: https://nnsl.com/yellowknifer/notes-from-the-trail-our-own-banana-republic/