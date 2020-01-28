‘Unprecedented’ Supreme Court decision on Trans Mountain should be message for Quebec: Kenney – by Geoffrey Morgan (Financial Post – January 27, 2020)

https://business.financialpost.com/

CALGARY – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the Supreme Court of Canada’s “unprecedented” dismissal of British Columbia’s move to stop Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project should “send a message” to Quebec that it can’t block the Energy East pipeline project.

During a Global News Radio interview over the weekend, Kenney bluntly criticized the federal government and federal regulatory processes for major projects such as pipelines and oilsands developments.

Asked about the proposed-then-withdrawn Energy East pipeline project, the premier quipped that it’s been easier for Russia to build a pipeline through Europe than for a pipeline company to build a project across Canada.

“They’re having an easier job building a similar pipeline across the 28 member states of the European Union than we can in Canada. This is just bizarre,” Kenney said.

Kenney’s interview was notable given the sharpness of his comments about a proposed oilsands development and the recent Supreme Court unanimous decision to dismiss B.C.’s case to restrict heavy oil shipments across its borders.

