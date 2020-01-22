Sudbury: Ring of Fire communities get chance to share concerns with federal government (CBC News Sudbury – Janaury 16, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/

Marten Falls and Webequie Supply Road projects would be all-season connections to Ring of Fire

People living near the proposed Ring of Fire in the James Bay lowlands have an opportunity to share concerns about the mining project’s environmental impacts at community discussions this week.

Two access roads to the Ring of Fire area– The Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webequie Supply Roads projects– would be all-season connections to the site and nearby First Nations. While mines are not yet in operation, as part of the federal impact assessment process, community members are invited to comment until January 28.

And the Canadian Environmental Law Association and the Friends of the Attawapiskat River organization want to help people in the region share their concerns.

They held a public discussion in Timmins Thursday, and there are two more planned for Fort Albany on Friday, January 17. Kerrie Blaise, the northern services counsel with the Canadian Environmental Law Association, said she’s trying to elicit as many comments, and as much feedback as possible in a short period of time.

“We have a very short window,” Blaise said. “It’s a 40-day comment period and we have until January 28 to provide comment to the Impact Assessment Agency on what they’re calling their draft tailored impact statement guidelines.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/communities-ring-fire-1.5429812