Trevali posts record zinc production (Resource World Magazine – January 20, 2020)

Trevali Mining Corp. [TV-TSX, LMA; TREVF-OTCQX; 4T1-FSE] said Monday January 20 that it is positioned to be a 400-million-pound annual zinc producer with a reduced cost profile until 2022.

The prediction came as Trevali released its preliminary fourth quarter and full-year production results as well as operating, capital and exploration spending guidance for 2020.

Trevali is a Vancouver-based mining company. The bulk of its revenue is generated from base metals mining at four operations. They are the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou zinc-lead-silver mine in New Brunswick, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru.

On Monday, the company said it exceeded its 2019 zinc production guidance by producing a record 417 million payable pounds of zinc last year. Total lead and silver production also exceeded 2019 guidance with 50 million payable pounds of lead and 1.49 million payable ounces of silver produced in 2019.

The company also launched the T90 program, inclusive of the digital transformation program aimed at realizing $50 million in annual sustainable efficiencies and reducing all-in sustaining costs to $0.90 a pound by the beginning of 2022.

