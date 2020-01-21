Next decade set to be a serious transition period for mining – report – by Simone Liedike (MiningWeekly.com – January 21, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The global mining and metals sector is facing one of its most challenging transitions yet as the industry is considering how it can best position itself to regain and maintain stakeholder confidence on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, global law firm White & Case states in its ‘Mining and Metals 2020’ survey report.

According to the report, miners spent 2019 navigating a raft of challenges, with omnipresent concerns about a global slowdown offsetting strong fundamentals.

However, in the law firm’s fourth yearly survey, it asked mining and metals industry participants to share their views for the year ahead. Partners Rebecca Campbell, John Tivey and Oliver Wright co-authored and discussed some of the key findings from the survey report.

According to the survey report, the global mining and metals sector spent 2019 balancing two competing forces – growing concern surrounding the macro picture as a Chinese slowdown that started in 2018 was exacerbated by global trade tensions, and slowing manufacturing across Europe and the US.

However, the report authors note that this was partially offset by increasingly tight supplies of metals amid dwindling stockpiles, thereby “demonstrating that the underlying fundamentals of the industry remained strong”.

