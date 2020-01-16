Get ready for round two of gold’s cash-spinning rally – by Aoyon Ashraf (BNN/Bloomberg News – January 15, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Gold’s blistering rally isn’t over, according to fund managers who see another leg up for the precious metal.

Lower-for-longer interest rates, a weaker U.S. dollar and the U.S. presidential election will provide multiple catalysts for gains, even as tentative trade peace breaks out between China and the U.S. Gold has surged by about a third since August 2018 and is up more than two per cent this year, hovering near the highest in almost seven years.

The price increase, combined with capital discipline among the larger miners, is generating a bonanza of free cash flow while mergers could spark share gains among smaller players, according to five precious metals fund managers interviewed by Bloomberg.

“I have covered the sector for more than 20 years and I have never seen this kind of cash flow generation,” RBC Global Asset Management’s Chris Beer said.

In fact, the ratio of share price-to-free cash flow among senior miners, an indicator of valuation, still hasn’t caught up to the gold price, suggesting more room to run for stocks. After more than US$20 billion in mergers and acquisitions among large-cap miners last year, small and medium-sized companies could be next, providing another reason to buy.

