Adani’s coal mine plans, and why coal is still so lucrative – by Jeannette Cwienk (Deutsche Welle – January 16, 2020)

https://www.dw.com/en/

According to the MCC, there are 256 coal-fired power plants with a

capacity of 246 gigawatts being built worldwide, as well as another

359 power plants with a capacity of 311 gigawatts in the planning phase.

Siemens’ support for Adani’s coal mine in Australia has outraged environmentalists, but it’s not a unique case. Hundreds of companies and countries around the world are planning to expand their coal activities. But why?

An estimated 500 tankers a year will travel back and forth between Australia and India in the future. Fully loaded with coal, they’ll sail right through the Great Barrier Reef, the largest coral reef in the world, which is already under threat.

And that’s just one reason why environmental activists are outraged by Indian Adani Group’s plans for mining coal. Once completed, its Carmichael mine in the northeastern Australian state of Queensland will be one of the largest in the world, emitting 705 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere each year, according to climate protection alliance Fridays for Future.

But Adani Group is by no means the only one currently expanding its coal activities — activities that a number of countries around the world are welcoming with open arms. According to the German human rights and environmental organization urgewald, China currently has the largest development plans for coal-fired power plants, with more than 226,000 additional megawatts in the pipeline. Not far behind are India, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Japan, South Africa and the Philippines.

Along with other non-governmental organizations, urgewald has compiled aGlobal Coal Exit List, which it says is the world’s most comprehensive database of companies doing business with coal.

For the rest of this article: https://www.dw.com/en/adanis-coal-mine-plans-and-why-coal-is-still-so-lucrative/a-52025626