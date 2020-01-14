Lac des Iles exploration boss joins base metal junior miner – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 13, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Grid Metals seeks to advance platinum-palladium project near Sudbury

North American Palladium’s former head of exploration has found a home with a Toronto outfit looking for base metals in northeastern Ontario. Grid Metals Corp. has appointed Dave Peck to be its vice-president of exploration and business development.

Peck is regarded as a world expert in platinum group metals (PGM) and nickel-copper sulfide projects, mining districts and markets. He is credited as one of the senior managers that led the turnaround of North American Palladium (NAP) culminating in its $1-billion acquisition by Impala Platinum of South Africa last October.

From 2012 to 2019, Peck worked the exploration side at NAP’s Lac des Illes palladium mine, north of Thunder Bay, finishing as vice-president of exploration.

A geoscientist with more than 30 years of experience with majors, mid-tier mines and junior exploration companies on five continents, Peck’s career focus has been on discovering and developing platinum group metal and nickel-copper sulphide deposits.

His exploration team made several significant PGM-copper-nickel sulfide discoveries at Lac des Iles and a major expansion of the Sunday Lake PGM-copper-nickel deposit.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/lac-des-iles-exploration-boss-joins-base-metal-junior-miner-2017149