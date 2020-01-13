Billionaire Targeted by Greta Thunberg Undeterred by Coal Protesters – by P R Sanjai (Bloomberg News – January 13, 2020)

https://finance.yahoo.com/

(Bloomberg) — The Indian conglomerate coming under increasing pressure over its controversial coal mine in Australia said it won’t let protests dissuade it from completing the project.

The group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, is responding to an uptick in scrutiny over the Carmichael development, including from high-profile teen activist Greta Thunberg.

While the mine and rail project has been a target of environmentalists since it was proposed in 2010, its facing fresh global attention as Australia suffers unprecedented brushfires and as Germany’s Siemens AG comes under attack for its contract to provide rail signaling systems. The Munich-based company said Sunday that it will honor that commitment, defying demands of demonstrators in Germany.

Increasingly dire warnings over climate change and more extreme weather have sparked greater calls for action, with particular focus on projects such as Adani Group’s Carmichael thermal coal project, which will boost the global supply of the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel.

“With construction of the Carmichael project well and truly underway, we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises,” India’s Adani Group said in a statement Monday. Those promises, it said, include to “people in developing nations who desperately need affordable energy to help lift them out of poverty.”

