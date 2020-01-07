Top 50 biggest mining companies – by Frik Els (Mining.com – January 3, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

MINING.COM’s ranking of the world’s 50 largest mining companies based on market value show a revived industry entering the 2020s, but with diverging fortunes for certain subsectors.

At the end of 2019, the MINING.COM TOP 50 had a combined worth within shouting distance of $1 trillion after adding more than $150 billion in market capitalization over the course of the year.

The top 7 now make up more than half the value of the sector’s top tier, as Swiss giant Glencore’s $10 billion annual drop in market cap is more than offset by the gains for the biggest benefactors of palladium’s record run – Norilsk and Anglo American.

Also boosted by nickel’s rally, the Russian company added a remarkable $15 billion on the Moscow exchange last year to become the fourth most valuable miner in the world.

Anglo’s turnaround over the past three years is astounding, going from less than $5 billion in January 2016 to over $40 billion at the end of last year, boosted not only by its stake in AngloPlat but also by iron ore’s resurgence through an interest in South Africa’s Kumba. Iron ore pure play Fortescue Metals was the year’s best performer, jumping 155%, just beating the world’s largest platinum miner.

