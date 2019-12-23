Kirkland Lake Gold donates $500,000 to Timmins college – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 20, 2019)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Funds will support applied research at Northern College’s Innovation Hub

Kirkland Lake Gold has donated $500,000 to help advance applied research and development at Northern College in Timmins. The funds will be used to support the college’s new 24,000-square-foot applied research lab through its Innovation Hub.

Located in the school’s F wing, the space will include labs for R&D in manufacturing, prototyping, welding, carpentry, virtual reality, simulations, alternative energy, and mining exploration, along with additional classroom space. Company president-CEO Tony Makuch was in Timmins on Dec. 20 to make the presentation.

“We fully recognize the importance of advancing research and innovation in our region and are delighted to be supporting Northern College and its Innovation Hub in launching this important new initiative,” Makuch said in a Dec. 20 news release.

“Our investments in community-driven organizations and initiatives like those at Northern College represent our shared commitment to improving the quality of life in the areas where we operate.”

Northern College’s Innovation Hub serves as a prototyping and testing centre for new products, processes, and services, with the goal of making industry more competitive and boosting regional economic development.

