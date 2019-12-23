Canada could be an LNG giant — but the Liberals screwed it up – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – December 21, 2019)

https://business.financialpost.com/

By declaring war against our natural resources, Trudeau’s government has missed out on building Canada’s single best contribution to the fight against climate change

The failure this week at the United Nation’s Climate Change conference in Madrid was predictable, given the current agreement’s flaws.

And yet, Canada’s Liberals are ranking members of the Climate Change Industry. They comply even though their accession has harmed our country. They govern as though they ran Denmark or Luxembourg with no resource industry, tiny populations and relatively small landmasses.

By swearing allegiance to the United Nations’ Climate Change religion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and various other Canadian politicians have declared war against pipelines, resources, and the Canadian people. They have listened to politically correct zealots only and ascribed to fabricated regulations and rhetoric concocted by people with little to lose.

The result is Canada has missed out on building Canada’s single best contribution to the cause: the creation of a world-class industry of LNG export plants to stop the building of scads more coal-burning plants in developing nations.

They have also missed out on other meaningful initiatives such as exporting Canada’s world-class technologies like scrubbers for factories or plants that burn fuel as well as in the field of carbon sequestration to capture and store carbon dioxide.

