NEWS RELEASE: Early-Stage Research Hints at Big Advancements Ahead in Lead Battery Energy Storage Innovation (Essential Energy Everyday.com – December 11, 2019)

https://essentialenergyeveryday.com/

CEOs Visit DOE National Laboratory to Review Collaborative Research Project

WASHINGTON, December 11, 2019 – A three-year scientific research project currently underway at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is showing promising results to unlock the untapped potential of lead batteries. Lead batteries currently supply over 70% of the world’s rechargeable battery energy needs. Yet, possibilities exist to expand their performance to meet growing energy storage and transportation demands.

The project is funded by a joint industry CRADA (Cooperative Research and Development Agreement) comprised of more than 90% of the U.S. lead battery industry. They are working with Argonne scientists to study lead and its unrealized potential for batteries, which can be employed for both transportation and the nation’s energy infrastructure.

The CRADA is part of the ongoing research and development by the lead battery and recycling industry, which spent more than $100 million in battery R&D in 2018, supports nearly 25,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs, and generates $26.3 billion in economic output.

Titled “Lead Battery Science Research Program (LBSRP),” the CRADA was formed on behalf of the American lead battery industry and is managed by Electric Applications Incorporated (EAI). As it enters its second year, CRADA partners, including members and staff of Battery Council International (BCI), the International Lead Association and the Consortium for Battery Innovation visited Argonne’s Chicago campus last month for a program update.

Early Results: Next-Gen Lead Batteries Ahead

“Although we’re in the early discovery stage with this project, we’re already seeing results that will help us to develop next-generation batteries to meet the huge growth in demand for reliable and secure energy storage,” said David Shaffer, president and CEO of EnerSys, a Pennsylvania-based battery manufacturer. Shaffer, who also leads the BCI board of directors, is interested in how the findings will translate to real world products.

For the rest of this news release: https://essentialenergyeveryday.com/early-stage-research-hints-at-big-advancements-ahead-in-lead-battery-energy-storage-innovation/