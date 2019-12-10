A tectonic shift 45 years in the making: A fond farewell as retirement looms – by Marilyn Scales (Canadian Mining Journal – October 1, 2019)

http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

It is time for me to retire. I was 25 when CMJ hired me; now I am turning 70 on Nov. 4, and I have chosen the end of that month to call a halt. Forty-five years seems like a good run as an observer of an industry I am passionate about and that has become a large part of my life. While retirement is a tectonic shift for me, I’m sure our geologist friends won’t be offering new theories about continental drift.

The first mine I visited was Sidbec Normines iron mine near Fermont, Que. It has come and gone, and iron ore production is coming back to that corner of the world. The first time I went to Saskatchewan I was underground at the Main mine in Flin Flon, Man. The first gold mine I visited was the old McIntyre mine in Schumacher, Ont.… I’m dating myself.

Some of our loyal readers probably weren’t born when I took up the pen – later to be computer. For those old enough to remember back to the mid-’70s, they will recall that women in mining were a novelty.

For a few years I was the only female at the Canadian Mineral Processors meeting in Ottawa every January. My streak was broken when Judy Erola, the federal junior minister for mining, addressed the assembly.

I was once told by the superintendent giving me a tour that I should tuck my hair up under my hard hat because the cage tender we were about to meet held to the old superstition that women in mines were bad luck.

