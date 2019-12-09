SAMSSA looks to expand, bids DeStefano farewell – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Northern Life – December 6, 2019)

https://www.sudbury.com/

The Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association (SAMSSA) held their AGM on Dec. 4 at Dynamic Earth

A Sudbury-based mining supply industry group has its eyes on pan-Northern and global expansion. The Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association (SAMSSA) held their annual general meeting on Dec. 4 at Dynamic Earth.

In welcoming members from North Bay, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, and Thunder Bay, the association reaffirmed its intention to support Northern Ontario businesses on a global scale and to generate leads for their member companies.

SAMSSA is currently working to increase their visibility both in the North and around the world. They’ve recently initiated an in-coming and outgoing export program and completed a trade mission to Nevada. From Jan. 12 to 17, 2020, SAMSSA is planning another trade mission to Santiago, Chile. Members are being encouraged to register to explore the market towards establishing a footprint on the ground.

Ricky Lemieux, president and CEO of Rock-Tech in Lively, was welcomed as the new president of the board of directors, replacing Alicia Woods. He joins Michael Gribbons, vice-president and treasurer, and directors Dave Rector, Jeff Smith, Marla Tremblay, Brad Gregorini, and Eddy Lamontagne on the board.

In a touching ceremony, founder and executive director of SAMSSA, Dick DeStefano, who announced that he would be retiring this year, was inducted into the SAMSSA Hall of Fame. DeStefano’s son Devin presented his father with the award, congratulating him on a lifetime of outstanding achievement.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/samssa-looks-to-expand-bids-destefano-farewell-1914986