Liberal leader candidate admits launching Ring of Fire not an easy thing to do – by Rocco Frangione (MyNorthBayNow.com – December 8, 2019)

There’s a frank admission from Steven Del Duca, the Ontario Liberal leadership candidate over the Ring of Fire project. Del Duca says as the Liberals learned during their years in power, it was very difficult to deliver on the huge chromite discovery.

And the former Liberal MPP says it’s no different with the Ford Progressive Conservative government. While he was in Opposition, Nipissing Tory MPP Vic Fedeli regularly criticized former Premiers Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne for not being able to pull off the Ring of Fire.

However, Del Duca says the Tories will and are running into the same difficulties and challenges. “I think the challenges we had with the Ring of Fire, and it’s not partisan, is we were all very excited about the economic development potential,” Del Duca said.

“But I think we ramped up expectations on how easy it would be to extract the resources and create the spinoff jobs. First us, the Liberals and now the Conservatives, we over-promised and under-delivered.”

Del Duca says as a former Minister of Transportation he has a “unique insight” into how difficult it is to build transportation infrastructure in Northern Ontario especially in an area as remote as the Ring of Fire where there is a significant amount of wetlands.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/50302/liberal-leader-candidate-admits-launching-ring-of-fire-not-an-easy-thing-to-do/