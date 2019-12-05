Trump panel urges U.S. to buy more uranium from American miners – by Ari Natter (BNN/Bloomberg News – December 4, 2019)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

A White House task force is recommending that President Donald Trump direct the federal government buy more uranium from domestic producers, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The purchase of uranium by the U.S. Defense Department is among the recommendations being made by the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group, comprised of cabinet level and other high-ranking officials, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss non-public deliberations.

The task force was established to study ways to revive the U.S. uranium mining industry.

One of the people said the Energy Department, home of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the nation’s nuclear stockpile, would be involved in the effort as well, which could include the creation of a new national uranium stockpile.

It remains to be seen what options Trump, who has yet to be briefed on the non-public report, might choose to execute, if any — though he has been sympathetic to both the mining and nuclear power industries.

