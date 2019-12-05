Talon plans more copper-nickel exploratory drilling near Tamarack – by Jimmy Lovrien (Duluth News Tribune – December 4, 2019)

https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/

Talon Metals has asked the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for permission to drill more exploratory borings at its Tamarack copper-nickel mining project near the Aitkin-Carlton county line. The request comes just after the DNR approved Talon’s plans to re-explore several of its existing borings.

On Nov. 22, Talon submitted an exploration plan with the DNR detailing plans to drill exploratory borings in bedrock at four sites on active state nonferrous metal mineral leases about 1/2 mile north-northeast to about 3.5 miles north-northeast of Tamarack.

The borings would be drilled using the diamond core drill method and be temporarily or permanently capped upon completion in accordance with Minnesota Department of Health regulations. The DNR has 20 days from the Nov. 22 submission to approve or deny Talon’s plan.

Both explorations would take place on state mineral leases controlled by Kennecott Exploration Company, a subsidiary of mining giant Rio Tinto, but Talon is Kennecott’s designated operator for the exploration. The DNR has approved the operating agreement between the two companies, the exploration plan said.

Earlier this year, Talon acquired a 60% interest in the Tamarack project from Kennecott. Kennecott is also leasing state mineral leases south of Tamarack and Highway 210. Those leases stretch southeast into Carlton County near Automba.

