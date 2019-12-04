Why the left loves a climate crisis – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – December 4, 2019)

https://business.financialpost.com/

We had major breaking news Tuesday out of the United Nations’ 25th Conference of the Parties (COP 25) climate change summit in Madrid: Greta, the self-described “angry kid,” had landed. Her boat docked in Lisbon, just as the World Meteorological Organization reported that 2019 had been a cold year for Canadians.

The Greta news drowned out the WMO report, which also found 2019 produced record levels of frigidity in many parts of North America, including “the coldest February on record for several regions in Western Canada, including the city of Vancouver.

It was also a rather cold first half of the year in parts of Eastern Canada. There were further outbreaks of unseasonable cold and early-season snowfall in the western and central interior of North America in late September and late October.”

But forget about Canada. Who cares? The WMO reports that 2019 was hotter on average in other parts of the world, which is why Greta Thunberg and an army of young and not-so-young leftists with radical agendas are mounting a global campaign to bulldoze market capitalism and build a new socialist democratic paradise.

Since nobody wants to overthrow capitalism for the usual trumped-up reasons — inequality, worker oppression, racism, fascism, rising corporate control, globalization, middle-class decline, greedy bankers, private property —the scientific claim of a climate crisis offers a new justification.

