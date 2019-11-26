Chile urges copper mining companies to stay calm amid unrest – by Fabian Cambero (Reuters U.S. – November 25, 2019)

https://www.reuters.com/

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, the world’s top copper producer, reassured jittery mining companies on Monday, saying it would do everything possible to provide a business-friendly environment even as a month of riots across the country have left more than 20 dead and billions in damages.

Chile’s copper mines have mostly maintained production and kept operations running normally in the face of the unrest, with only scattered incidents reported.

But top miners, including Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedz SA, have recently expressed concern about longer-term prospects as the country assesses rewriting its constitution and overhauling tax laws to quell protests. Mining Minister Baldo Prokurica acknowledged their concerns.

“Chile is…resolving these issues through its institutions, and as such, we will do everything possible to give [miners] security and assure them certainty,” Prokurica told Reuters.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-chile-protests-mining/chile-urges-copper-mining-companies-to-stay-calm-amid-unrest-idUSKBN1XZ21H