Commission seeks public input for Dawson land use plan – by Dave Croft (CBC News North – November 21, 2019)

The Dawson Regional Planning Commission in Yukon is releasing its work to date for public feedback. The commission, which is developing a land use plan for the 39,854-square-kilometre area in west-central Yukon, held an open house in Dawson City last week, and another in Whitehorse on Wednesday.

Senior planner Tim Van Hinte said the commission staff have been collecting information on things like minerals, wildlife, protected areas and climate change in the area to be covered by the plan.

They have also been researching key planning issues and interests, he said. “We know there’s heavy mining activity in the Dawson region, there’s also a lot of important fish and wildlife resources,” said Van Hinte, at the Whitehorse open house.

He said the goal of the commission is to answer questions about where mining should happen, where fish and wildlife should be protected, and generally what the best use of land is, in the region.

Commission chair Debbie Nagano, a member of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation, said the plan should make life easier for people in the region. “We have so many different interest groups, committees, different boards, policies,” she said.

