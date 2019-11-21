Editorial: Violence in Mexico spirals out of control – by Trish Saywell (Northern Miner – November 19, 2019)

The slaughter in Mexico in November of nine members of a local Mormon family horrified the world. Three women and six children were gunned down in broad daylight while driving in three SUVs on a rural road in Sonora near the state’s border with Chihuahua, 160 km from the U.S. border. Seven children escaped.

Whether the massacre was an intentional attack or a case of mistaken identity is uncertain. But what is clear is that Mexico is experiencing record levels of violence as cartels and other organized crime groups carry out attacks on rivals, security forces and civilians with near-full impunity.

“The hard truth is that Mexico is dangerously close to being a failed state,” U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, stated after the murders.

Eleven months into his term, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been unable to contain the violence. In mid-October, gunmen belonging to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel ambushed and killed 14 police officers who were travelling along a road in the western state of Michoacan.

Three days later, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, Mexican security forces who had just captured Ovidio Guzman, the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Mexico’s drug kingpin and head of the Sinaloa cartel, were forced to release him after his half brother and 800 members of the cartel laid siege to the city of Culiacan.

