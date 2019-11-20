Save Canadian Mining initiative launched – by Staff (Mining.com – November 19, 2019)

https://www.mining.com/

The CEO of Chilean Metals (TSX.V:CMX), Terry Lynch, launched this week Save Canadian Mining – an advocacy group with the goal to give voice to the specific interests of Canada’s junior mining sector.

In a press release, Lynch said that Save Canadian Mining will work to raise awareness of the importance of the junior mining segment for the country’s economy. It will also advocate for positive change on their behalf with government and regulatory agencies.

“The current rules in our equity markets have created an environment for predatory short-selling practices to thrive, particularly on our vulnerable junior markets,” the executive said in the media brief.

“For smaller cap mining companies, short-selling activity spooks true investors into selling prematurely, effectively stunting the growth of these businesses at critical early stages. Save Canadian Mining is dedicated to helping ensure Canada’s capital markets remain viable for junior miners now and into the future.”

In 2012, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Canadian Securities Administrators removed a 142-year old securities trading rule known as the “tick test.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/save-canadian-mining-initiative-launched/