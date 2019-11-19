Manitoba mining could see a billion-dollar boost – by Martin Cash (Winnipeg Free Press – November 19, 2019)

https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/

There has not been much good news in the mining industry in Manitoba for a few years, but that’s starting to change, potentially in a very big way.

Vale is on the verge of making what would be the largest single investment in the mining industry in Manitoba’s history at its Thompson operations.

This week’s provincial mining exploration conference led off with the blockbuster news that the Brazilian company is in the final stages of confirming $1 billion of new investment in its Thompson operations over the next five years.

That news was followed by a presentation from Rockcliff Metals Corp. outlining its intention to spend $20 million on exploration in the province over the next couple of years and a HudBay Minerals official saying the company is fast-tracking its latest potential mine site near Snow Lake.

