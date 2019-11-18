The numbers show our green obsession is hurting Canada – by Lorne Gunter (Toronto Sun – November 16, 2019)

https://torontosun.com/

For instance, Ontario Liberal policies gave that province the highest

electricity costs on the continent, which contributed to the loss of

200,000 manufacturing jobs in the past 15 years. … Instead, they

are now trying to duplicate their disaster on a national scale.

The latest numbers on economic productivity in Canada are extremely disappointing. And with the Liberals back in power, the numbers are about to get worse, especially considering that the Trudeau government is now held in office by three anti-development parties — the NDP, Greens and Bloc Quebecois.

Even our “have” provinces fall far behind the top American states. And Canada’s poorest — the three Maritime provinces — are at or below the lowest state, Mississippi.

According to work done by Trevor Tombe, a University of Calgary economist, Alberta is Canada’s wealthiest province with a per capita GDP of $64,000 US. Yet that is behind 16 American states. Indeed, Alberta is a full 25% below the richest American jurisdiction — New York state at $86,000.

Perhaps more concerning, though, is the plight of Ontario. Once the economic engine of the country and home to 40% of our national population, Ontario’s annual, per capita GDP is just $48,000 US. That’s only $1,000 better than Kentucky and just 12% above West Virginia — coal-mining, mountain-people West Virginia!

Ontario is producing only slightly more than half the per capital GDP of New York. Indeed, our heartland is closer to Mississippi than to California, Washington state, Alaska and North Dakota.

For the rest of this article: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-the-numbers-show-our-green-obsession-is-hurting-canada