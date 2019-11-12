Canadian carbon guilt belongs in a parallel universe – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – November 12, 2019)

https://business.financialpost.com/

Canada boasts that it has reduced coal usage. … India’s minister

of coals and mines said recently that Coal India, the government

-owned national producer, aimed to boost output to one billion

tonnes a year from about 700 million tonnes currently.

As the political convulsions within Canada over Alberta’s fossil fuel future unfold, including divisive talk of separation and Wexit, one has to wonder what alternative planet Canadians inhabit.

After an election filled with emergency calls to end fossil fuel use within a decade or two, the country that was built on natural resources is now being torn apart over whether to build a pipeline to carry a few driblets of oil through the Trans Mountain pipeline to the West Coast.

Driblets is the right word in the context of Planet Earth. Global oil production may already exceed 100 million barrels a day. The additional volume of oil to be delivered through the proposed TMX expansion line — about 600,000 barrels a day — is equivalent to 0.6 per cent of global production. By way of comparison, imagine standing in front of a supermarket aisle of 2,000 cans of beer; proportionately, TMX would add two six-packs.

While Planet Earth is cranking out more and more oil and other fossil fuels, Planet Canada is off in another orbit, internally obsessed with carbon emissions as though it exists in complete isolation, as if the future of global energy and emissions somehow depended on what Canada does.

No other region is engaging in serious internal battles to curtail production of fossil fuels. In fact, on Planet Earth the opposite trends prevail. A roundup of the latest energy news highlights global developments that are in stark contrast to the Planet Canada quagmire.

For the rest of this column: https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-canadian-carbon-guilt-belongs-in-a-parallel-universe