Kenney’s plan to get Alberta out from under Trudeau before he completely destroys it – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – November 11, 2019)

He also pointed out, to those who claim that the world must wean

itself from oil, that this is irrational. “The International Energy

Agency says global demand for oil will increase from 100 million

barrels per day to 110 million barrels a day by 2040. The same

agency says that, even if there is full compliance with the Paris

Treaty on climate, the demand by 2040 will be 80 million barrels

per day,” he said. “And natural gas demand globally will double”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s father rolled out the National Energy Program in 1980 — a punitive tax grab for Alberta’s oil revenues to pay for the Liberal welfare state. Years later, Justin Trudeau did a redo by discriminating against Alberta’s oil industry to pay for his welfare state, phoney climate agenda and Quebec goodies.

But again, the jig’s up and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney came out fighting this weekend and, as many of us have recommended, embarked on a “workaround” strategy to get out from under Trudeau and the Laurentian elites who still control Canada.

Instead of a national energy grab, this Trudeau has cloaked himself in green by attacking the oil industry without even addressing the real problem which is demand.

Kenney’s workaround emulates Quebec’s near-sovereignty autonomy as well as is aimed at getting out from under the equalization transfer system and other fed policies that are rigged to bribe Quebec with Alberta money.

“Quebec announced a $4 billion surplus after getting $13 billion in equalization transfer payments from Alberta,” said the agitated premier in a speech Saturday at the Manning Conference I attended in Red Deer.

